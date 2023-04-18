Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Split

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) thinks little of the CDU plans. © IMAGO/Christian Spicker

The CDU is considering a radical change in tax policy: an internal party commission is proposing a higher top tax and an inheritance tax of ten percent. There is resistance, even from the CSU. But the Federal Minister of Finance is particularly clear.

Berlin – At first glance, it all sounds pretty boring: The “Prosperity Commission”, which is supposed to contribute to the CDU’s basic program, has presented a “working draft”. But the 18-page paper, which has yet to be discussed and approved, is explosive. Because the CDU politicians, led by Jens Spahn, are not only proposing a higher tax rate for top earners, but also a new regulation of inheritance tax. If the party agrees, the positions could become the basis for the next election campaign.

CDU financial plan: tax rate for top earners could rise – CSU warns

Things get really exciting on the last two pages of the paper Munich Mercury present. “We want to relieve the hard-working middle class and therefore noticeably flatten the income tax rate,” it says. The income at which the top tax rate applies is currently 1.5 times the average income. “It’s performance-inhibiting. You have to start later.” In return, the tax rate for top earners with particularly high incomes could rise. “We want to completely abolish the solidarity surcharge,” it says. The top tax rate is currently 42 percent from an income of 61,972 euros (married couples: 123,944 euros). The CDU rejects a wealth tax.

In the CSU, the sister party is observed with mixed feelings. “The flattening of the income tax rate is a long-standing concern of the CSU – it is important that something happens here,” said Bavaria’s Finance Minister Albert Füracker at the request of our editors. “But we also always said: no tax increases! In such uncertain times, including for the economy, any kind of tax increase would be counterproductive.” You have to relieve people, support the economy and promote performance. “Germany is already a high-tax country,” warns Füracker.

Albert Füracker is Finance Minister of Bavaria in 2018. © Sven Hoppe/dpa/archive image

Lindner warns of CDU plans: “Approaching the left part of the Greens”

Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner is the clearest. “The Union’s considerations sound nice, but have a significant impact,” said the FDP leader Munich Mercury. “If you want to flatten the middle class belly by loading more at the top, it leads to dramatic numbers. It’s going in the direction of a 57 percent tax rate from 80,000 euros.” Lindner warned: “With these considerations, the CDU is approaching the ideas of the left-wing part of the Greens.” From his point of view, “there is no way around the state reducing its spending limited in order to create scope for relieving small and medium incomes”.

The ideas of the CDU for the inheritance tax, which is described as “too complicated, bureaucratic and prone to abusive tax planning”, are radical. The aim is to achieve a “uniform low inheritance tax rate of ten percent, taking personal allowances into account”. The interest-free tax deferral for ten years should be possible in order to preserve business assets.

It is also interesting that the CDU is focusing on the problems with wealth accumulation – above all the growing problems of the middle class in buying home ownership. “Contrary to libertarian forces, we recognize that social inequality is a serious problem for cohesion.” Therefore, wealth accumulation from birth should be promoted. The exact models are still open. When building wealth for old age, there should be a tax exemption for capital gains from shares and funds after a longer holding period.