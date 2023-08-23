Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 2:09 p.m.



The Orihuela Local Police have seized more than 2 kilos of marijuana and some 1,300 grams of hashish, as well as 150 products of other cannabis-derived narcotics, with high levels of THC. The police operation was carried out after carrying out a search at a cannabis club in Orihuela Costa.

During the performance, the Local Police arrested the president of the association, a man of German nationality, for an alleged crime against Public Health. An administrative complaint was also filed for lacking the corresponding license for the premises.

The police operation was carried out on August 19 when members of the Local Police went to the Lomas de Cabo Roig urbanization due to complaints of loud music in the ‘Maschi’ establishment that had been received for several nights. From the police vehicle, the agents observed a group of three people heading to the premises located next to this establishment, which was known to be carrying out a cannabis smoking club called CSC The Green Brothers.

Until then, it had been impossible to gain access to check their documentation and what type of activity they were carrying out, due to the fact that it had security measures such as surveillance cameras, a video intercom and a double door system that does not allow entry without being opened from the inside.

Taking advantage of the access of a group of people, the agents rushed to the entrance and managed to surprise them between the two doors, thus managing to appear inside the establishment. Upon accessing the premises, the agents identified the people who were there and intervened the narcotic substances found. Finally, the establishment was sealed and the seized material was brought before the courts at the Civil Guard barracks in Torre de la Horadada.