Clear ideas and clearly visible references: “I’m a fast, aggressive, concentrated defender”. A bit like his idol, Sergio Ramos, looking for a team after playing two years in PSG: “I am inspired by him and by Romero of Tottenham”. Meanwhile he daydreams. Milan bought him from Platense for about 3 million. He will be the fifth centre-back available to Pioli: “It’s a dream to be here, when I learned of the club’s interest I talked about it with my family, we were excited and we couldn’t believe it”.

origins

—

The Argentine spoke to Milan TV thus, also revealing his Italian origins: “I’m Italian from my grandfather, my mother’s father. He often talks to me about this country and he too is happy for me. I came here a few years I do with my family. I hope to adapt quickly counting on the support of my parents. They are always with me and together we will also get to know Milan”. Pellegrino will wear the number 31 shirt: “I had already worn it at Platense. With this I made my debut and scored my first goal. It’s special to me.” Two words about his style of play: “I’m fast, aggressive in marking. I work hard and I’m always focused. I’ll always give my best.”