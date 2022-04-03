Angostura.- A collision between two cars recorded in Angostura, Sinaloa, tonight, left two injured young menand that it was necessary to transfer to a medical center in this municipality where they will receive medical attention.

The mishap occurred in the municipality of Angosturaon the road that leads to Guamúchil, at the height of the Benito Juárez highway bridge, at 9:00 p.m.

In this event, two people were injured, one of them was identified as Jesús “N”, 27 years old, residing in the municipality of Angostura. And the second injured responds to the name of “Jorge” 24 years old.

Read more: Adult is injured after crashing into a truck in Ahome, Sinaloa

So far it is unknown what was the reason that caused the accident, however, it is presumed that two cars participated, of which there is no further information, and in the same way it is said that the person responsible for the incident fled.

Note: Sarahí López