The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court condemned the formation of a gang specialized in defrauding insurance companies by purchasing vehicles and insuring them at a higher price than their real price, and deliberately fabricating traffic accidents that damage and write off the vehicle, using these accidents as a basis for claiming the compensation amounts.

The court sentenced 11 defendants in the case to prison terms ranging from one to ten years, with the deportation of all foreign defendants from the state following the execution of the sentence, and the confiscation of forged official documents used in committing fraud.

The facts of the case, as revealed by the investigations of the Money Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, are that the accused defrauded insurance companies, by carrying out criminal activity represented in fabricating traffic accidents to seize the amounts of compensation, as the first accused purchased cars and registered them in his name and in the name of some of the accused after the matter was presented to them They agreed to his participation and others took advantage of his relationship with them, after which accidents were deliberately fabricated among them, so that they could deceive the companies and seize the amounts of compensation for vehicle damage.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court clarified that evidence of committing the crimes attributed to the accused was proven from the investigations about the incident and the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, and the statements of the accused before the court, which proved that the funds of insurance companies had been illegally seized, through accidents carried out in a way that the vehicles were not valid. For use, and the consequences of canceling it from the traffic records, so that the person in whose name the vehicle is registered receives the compensation, which he shares with the first accused as the real owner of all the cars used in the commission of the crime.



