A 50-year-old man was injured this Friday, at 4:07 p.m., when a foundation fell on him, and he was trapped from the waist down while working on the train tracks, inside the Alcantarilla Air Base.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), members of the Civil Guard and the National Police, and a mobile emergency unit moved to the scene. After treating the victim ‘in situ’, the health workers transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.

Just ten minutes later, another work accident was recorded at a carpentry company in the Polaris World Industrial Estate, in the Pachequera district of Balsicas. A 33-year-old man was working when the roof fell off, cutting his neck. The operator was left unconscious and, after receiving first aid from the paramedics, he was transferred to La Arrixaca to receive medical attention.

Following the established protocol, both occupational accidents were reported to the Civil Guard and to the Institute of Occupational Health and Safety of the Region of Murcia.