Two historic planes have crashed this Sunday in the Texan city of Dallas, in the southern United States. Authorities are still unsure how many people were on board the planes: a Boeing B-17 and a Bell Kingcobra P-63. The devices were part of a World War II display show, according to Reuters. Images shared on social networks show the moment of the accident after one in the afternoon and how both planes collapsed shortly after. Rescue teams have moved to the site to attend to the emergency.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.