Argentine actor and director Leonardo Favio. HANDOUT (REUTERS)

For Leonardo Favio “films came from his soul”, an emotional Graciela Borges, leading actress of the third of his films, told the audience at the Mar del Plata International Film Festival, Dependent (1969). “Those who were lucky enough to film with Favio will never forget it. Her tenderness and her emotion had no one in the cinema, ”she added to the applause of a full room. On the tenth anniversary of his death, the 37th edition of the festival is dedicated to this incomparable director and musician, who has been honored with screenings of his films, concerts and talks about his work.

The organized tributes and the response of the spectators have once again demonstrated Favio’s unbreakable bond with the event that takes place in the main coastal city of Argentina, the only class A in Latin America. Here he took his first steps as a director with the premiere of his first short film, Friendin 1960. Five years later he returned to present the moving film Chronicle of a lonely child. That close relationship remained until his death, which occurred at the age of 74 due to pneumonia.

Argentine actress Graciela Borges presents the film The Dependent, by Leonardo Favio, at the 37th Mar del Plata International Film Festival.

“Leonardo Favio is a unique phenomenon. He was a very personal artist both in his cinema and in his music, which he connected a lot with the popular without giving up his authorial touch”, reflects the director of the festival, Fernando Juan Lima. “From the thematic, from the formal and the tone of the performances, far removed from any naturalism, one thinks that Favio can only circulate on certain circuits and yet he is absolutely popular. Of Nazareno Cruz and the wolf more than 2.5 million tickets were sold [durante décadas fue la película más vista del cine argentino] and that continues to happen now,” he adds.

Before each one of the screenings, you can see a couple of minute clips with anecdotes from people who worked with him and highlight the humanity and passion that he also poured into his films. These continue to attract crowds: more than a thousand people crowded into the Mar del Plata Auditorium to see John Moreira, the film he directed in 1973 about that famous avenging gaucho that today is part of the Argentine popular iconography. The expectation was repeated in the screening of Nazareno Cruz and the wolffrom 1975, and from Dependent (1969).

The contest also paid tribute to his musical facet, which allowed him to cross the borders of Argentina and make himself known in the rest of Latin America with songs like you were mine one summer Y She forgot me. At the opening, one of her nieces was performing versions of her best-known songs and the “Favio Sinfónico” recital was organized at the Mar Museum and the Estelares band from La Plata performed a tribute concert.

Lima believes that Favio’s singularity enabled him to prevail over the polarization that divides Argentine society. “He is one of the few undisputed directors in a country where we like to discuss everything. He was not half-hearted in terms of political affiliations or opinions, but even so, his work is so great that he crosses all Argentines, ”says the president of the festival.

Favio was a fervent Peronist militant and in his filmography he interpreted the strong bond between this political movement and Argentine society like no one else. He was the organizer of the welcoming act of former Argentine president Juan Domingo Perón to his country in 1973, after 18 years of exile, but the party for two million people was frustrated by the armed confrontation of the right-wing Peronists against those of the left. . Between 1996 and 1999 he shot the documentary Perón, symphony of feeling.

He was born in Luján de Cuyo, on the outskirts of Mendoza, in 1938 under the name of Fuad Jorge Jury. His father left the family when he was little and he grew up with his mother, the writer and radio craze Manuela Olivera. The radio dramas that he listened to during his childhood and in which he began acting as a teenager influenced his cinematography.

Already in Buenos Aires, his acting career grew under the direction of Leopoldo Torre Nilson in films such as the kidnapper (1958), the house of the angel (1960) and end of party (1961). Without formal studies, Favio learned from Torre Nilson the basics for filming.

From the beginning he was applauded by critics and the admiration for his films remains intact half a century later. Among the hundred most important films in Argentine history, there are six by Favio, according to a vote published this week in which half a thousand film critics, filmmakers, actors, technicians, academics, writers and musicians participated.

