On October 25, two grandparents were captured by the Peruvian authorities when accused of sexually abusing their 14-year-old granddaughter.

The National Police agents of the José Sabogal district of the Cajamarca region arrested Pelayo Sánchez Escobedo and Juan Alberto Muñoz for the alleged crime of sexual rape, according to reports from ‘TvPe Noticias’.

The Criminal Preparatory Investigation Court of the San Marcos district ordered a five-day preventive detention, while the investigation progresses and DNA tests are carried out on those involved to compare them with the minor who is pregnant.

“The Judiciary, through the Criminal Court of Preparatory Investigation – San Marcos de Cajamarca, ordered the preliminary detention for five days against Pelayo Sánchez and Juan Muñoz, investigated for the sexual violation of the minor,” the agency stated in its account. ‘X’.

#THE LAST | The Judiciary, through the Criminal Court of Preparatory Investigation – San Marcos de Cajamarca, ordered the preliminary detention for 5 days against Pelayo Sánchez and Juan Muñoz, investigated for the sexual violation of the minor with the initials (SM,RMC). pic.twitter.com/xRMisxEUz2 — Judicial Branch of Peru (@Poder_Judicial_) October 25, 2023

According to ‘RPP Noticias’, the maternal grandfather was arrested on Monday night in the El Cardón hamlet, while the paternal grandfather was captured this Tuesday in the El Camish hamlet. Both remain detained at the San Marcos PNP police station.

It was also reported that The teenager remains hospitalized in the regional hospital of Cajamarca due to her pregnancy.. Her parents indicated that upon noticing that their daughter was constantly experiencing dizziness, they decided to take her to a health center, where they found out about the unmanageable situation.

🟡⚫ #DiarioViral 🚨 #Peru Police officers captured Pelayo Sánchez and Juan Muñoz Aguilar, both older adults accused of sexually abusing their 14-year-old granddaughter. The youngest is four months pregnant. A medical board approved therapeutic abortion for the minor pic.twitter.com/0RxrmpjXhv — Diario Viral (@DiarioViral2) October 25, 2023

According to the aforementioned news bulletin, the medical board of the Regional Teaching Hospital of Cajamarca approved therapeutic abortionas it is known in Peru, of the minor, since it meets the conditions required by the law of said country to carry out the procedure.

“The criminal law refers to health, it must be understood that it includes both

physical health, as well as mental health. It is precisely under this last assumption that some courts in the region “have authorized therapeutic abortion in cases of pregnancies as a result of sexual rape.”states Maria Jennie Dador Tozzini, consultant and Ph.D in Criminology at the University of Pennsylvania, in her report ‘Therapeutic abortion in Peru’.

The authorities are waiting for the victim’s testimony, which will take place next Friday, October 27 at 2:00 pm via Google Meet. From there the proceeding of the case issued by a judge’s decision will be known.

Alleged case of rape of a minor under 14 years of age in Chía

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITION WITH INFORMATION

THE TRADE OF PERU-GDA

TIME

