Two 11-year-old girls have been seriously injured after an explosion occurred this Wednesday, late in the afternoon, at a school in Badajoz. The minors admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the La Paz hospital in Madrid after suffering burns of varying degrees to the face and extremities, all as a result of an explosion registered at the San Fernando institute, specifically in a annex laboratory next to the center.

According to the Extremadura Health Service, the wounds were initially transferred to the Maternal and Child Hospital in the capital of Badajoz and, after undergoing surgery, they were admitted to the pediatric ICU. This Thursday, the minors, who are stable, have been evacuated to the La Paz hospital in Madrid in a mobile aerial ICU, as reported by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Sara García Espada.

The accident, as detailed to EL PAÍS by the Extremadura Red Cross, occurred during an open day for students moving on to secondary school. The girls were carrying out an experiment in the school laboratory, but they did not belong to the center, but on the open day they visited the facilities. They both attend the Puerta de Palmas school in Badajoz.

“Some chemical reaction had to occur in the laboratory with the products they were handling when the explosion occurred,” says Víctor Domínguez, emergency director. The emergency services received the notification at around 7:49 p.m. and, to the scene of the event, paramedics from the Extremadura Health Service (SES) traveled to the scene, who also transported an Emergency Medical Unit; Red Cross, the Firefighters of the Badajoz City Council; and agents of the Local Police and the National Police Corps.

A teacher at the center has also been injured, who has less serious burns. He was treated at the Badajoz University Hospital, but his injuries did not require him to be admitted. The school did not want to comment on what happened. The Government delegate in Extremadura, José Luis Quintana, has reported that the National Police has opened an investigation into what happened at the educational center.