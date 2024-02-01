Monolith Soft is hiring staff for the realization of a new action game three-dimensional: a project not yet announced by the team behind the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

Specifically, the Japanese studio is looking for people with experience in developing three-dimensional action gamesusing graphics engines and within large teams, dedicated to the production of triple-A titles.

Considering the excellent feedback obtained with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we imagine that Monolith Soft will continue to churn out new chapters in collaboration with Nintendo, perhaps in this case a game coming to Switch 2.