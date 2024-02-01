Monolith Soft is hiring staff for the realization of a new action game three-dimensional: a project not yet announced by the team behind the Xenoblade Chronicles series.
Specifically, the Japanese studio is looking for people with experience in developing three-dimensional action gamesusing graphics engines and within large teams, dedicated to the production of triple-A titles.
Considering the excellent feedback obtained with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we imagine that Monolith Soft will continue to churn out new chapters in collaboration with Nintendo, perhaps in this case a game coming to Switch 2.
Is a Direct imminent?
While hypotheses about Monolith Soft's next title begin to circulate, there is growing talk of an imminent Nintendo Direct that the Kyoto company could use to outline your line-up for 2024.
Not only that: the event could finally see the announcement of new Nintendo consolethis is also a much debated topic in recent months.
