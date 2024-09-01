Hills around La Spezia on fire: firefighters in action



La Spezia – Two fires are affecting this afternoon (Sunday 1 September) the woods around La Spezia. The largest one broke out around 2 pm at the foot of the Pitelli hill in Pietralba (Arcola), not far from the industrial area of ​​Vallegrande. Thick black smoke is still invading the hinterland in the direction of Val di Magra, while the Fire Brigade of the provincial command of La Spezia, with the help of a fire-fighting helicopter and teams of volunteers, is fighting to put out the flames.

A second fire was reported mid-afternoon between Vezzano Ligure and San Venerioa short distance as the crow flies from the first fire. In this case, it would be a more contained event.