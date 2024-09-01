Hills around La Spezia on fire: firefighters in action
La Spezia – Two fires are affecting this afternoon (Sunday 1 September) the woods around La Spezia. The largest one broke out around 2 pm at the foot of the Pitelli hill in Pietralba (Arcola), not far from the industrial area of Vallegrande. Thick black smoke is still invading the hinterland in the direction of Val di Magra, while the Fire Brigade of the provincial command of La Spezia, with the help of a fire-fighting helicopter and teams of volunteers, is fighting to put out the flames.
A second fire was reported mid-afternoon between Vezzano Ligure and San Venerioa short distance as the crow flies from the first fire. In this case, it would be a more contained event.
#forest #fires #Spezia #largest #Pitelli #hill #Vezzano #Ligure
Leave a Reply