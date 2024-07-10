Mexico City.- Senator Xóchitl Gálvez stated that the experience of judges is not synonymous with corruption, and therefore she spoke out against the loss of the value of the judicial career with the election of judges, magistrates and ministers by popular vote.

Gálvez expressed his disagreement with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said yesterday that with his proposal judges will arrive “full of freshness” and that experience is not necessary because they learn unnecessary things.

“I do not agree with dismantling the federal judicial career; it is essential to have knowledge, experience and honesty.

“Popularity is no substitute for ability and merit, and I say it loud and clear, so that it can be heard even in the National Palace, experience does not equal corruption,” said Gálvez at the fourth forum on judicial reform.

At the headquarters of the High Court of Justice of Chiapas, the former opposition presidential candidate said that the current proposal for reform of the Judicial Branch does not solve people’s problems, “but it can generate more injustice, and with it more bitterness and division among Mexicans.”

He expressed his concern that not only a reform of the Judiciary was being discussed.

“What is at stake is the survival of our democratic regime and the way in which we will limit political power,” he said.

She asked to be heard and for the proposals presented to be taken into account because the ability to dialogue and listen, she said, depends on whether the reform creates loopholes or impunity for a crime that causes more pain every day.

He expressed his hope that the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, would honor her scientific spirit and listen to the specialists, who have spent their entire lives studying the issues.

He warned that with the proposed method of popular vote, organized crime groups could have “drug judges.”

“Let me be clear, I am here open to dialogue because I want an intelligent and sensible judicial reform, a judicial reform that serves Mexico.

“I tell you from the heart, I want the future president of Mexico to succeed, because if she governs well and governs for everyone, our country will do well. And my question to you is, do you agree that a judge’s experience makes him corrupt?” Gálvez asked the forum’s speakers.

He said that in order to achieve the much-desired justice for Mexicans, a comprehensive reform is required that addresses crime prevention through education and civic justice.

“If we don’t put the streets in order, we won’t be able to put the country in order,” he added.

Second, he said, state and federal law enforcement institutions need to be reformed because their investigative capabilities are overwhelmed.

“I am in favour of a reform of the judiciary, but without hatred and without revenge. I am in favour of a reform that has justice for the victims of crime as a priority and, finally, a reform of the penitentiary system is urgent,” he said.