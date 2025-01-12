The classic held in Jeddah between Barça and Real Madrid had no discussion on the scoreboard. Hansi Flick’s team won the first title of the season after overwhelming the whites until the Barça goalkeeper was sent off. Despite this, the match was full of controversial plays, all of them discussed by Barça. Specifically, the complaints were two expulsions and a previous foul before the whites’ first goal.

The first play in which all the Barça players surrounded Gil Manzano occurred after Mbappé’s goal. At the origin of the action, Vinícius steals the ball from Casadó after hitting his leg. The referee interpreted that it had been a dispute, but the Blaugrana complained bitterly that he had not finished the play earlier.

A grab from Camavinga and a stomp from Vinícius were forgiven by Gil Manzano

Barça managed to turn the game around in an outstanding way and even extended their lead. Real Madrid was not able to tie its rival short, and in one of those many disputes Camavinga deliberately grabbed Lamine Yamal. A foul that is always punished with a yellow card, for which he already had one, and which would have meant his expulsion.

A similar situation happened minutes later with Vinícius, who received a yellow card for protesting and later made a tackle in which he stepped on Kounde’s ankle. The referee pointed out the foul but decided not to show the card. Both Camavinga and Vinícius were replaced by Ancelotti.

The protests of the Barça players went beyond these actions, as they considered that Gil Manzano’s refereeing was too lax with violent actions by both Tchouamení on Dani Olmo and Rudiger on Lewandowski.

Another of the most complained about actions was Gil Manzano’s permissiveness with the white doctors when they decided to treat Mbappé in the center of the field. The anger led Raphinha to rush the Whites’ medical bag off the pitch.