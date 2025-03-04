«The life of a referee revolves around to be ready to make decisions, have confidence and be natural. You have to understand the game: the more you do, the better you can read a game as a collegiate ». Clément Turpin (Oullins-Pierre-Bénite, 1982) is the star of French arbitration, with him he has never lost the real Madrid and in him Atlético de Madrid They do not keep good memories of the Galo Trencilla.

The 42 -year -old referee has been designated to whistle the Euroderbi by Champions League Among the men directed by Carlo Ancelotti and those of Diego Pablo Simeone. It will be the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League that is played this Tuesday, March 4 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The French referee comes from directing those of Chamartín against Manchester City, in the qualifier prior to the round of 16 renewed Champions League. Whites have won seven of the eight games that have played with the Gallic giving justice, including the duel of the Champions League final played in 2022 against Liverpool.

The parties that Clément Turpin have arbitrated Real Madrid

Everything is victories except for a draw, in the first leg of the semifinals of the 2023-24 season against Bayern Munich (2-2). The Last occasion was a few days ago in the duel that Madrid won the City In the Etihad of Manchester (2-3). They also won in the first round of 2021-22 against Chelsea (1-3), as well as in the group stage meetings before the Ludogorets (4-0), in the 2014-15 academic year; before Rome (0-2), in 2018-19; before Inter (3-2), in 2020-21; and before Naples (2-3), in 2023-24.









«You have to be brave and be able to relieve tension. Calm generates calm in tense and difficult situations, ”Turpin said in UEFA statements, in which he described arbitration to higher levels such as” the management of extreme situations, because there is pressure and many emotions around you. “

The parties that Clément Turpin have arbitrated Atlético de Madrid

On the side of those who play in the Metropolitan they do not have such good memories. The rojiblancos have won only two of six duels – three of the matches ended in a draw – in which Turpin was as a collegiate, and there they remember the expulsions to Simeone and Vrsaljko, before the Arsenal in 2018 in the semifinals of the Europa League, already Carrasco in front of the Porto in 2021 in the maximum continental competition.

He last led a mattress party in 2022 during the group stage, in an encounter against Bayer Leverkusen (2-2). The victories arrived before the Porto (1-3) in the group stage 2021-22 and before the Vitória de Guimaraes of the ‘Playoff’ access to the Europa League 2011-12; The draws before the Leverkusen, before the Bayern Munich (1-1) in the group stage 2020-21 and the Arsenal in the first leg of the 2017-18 Europa League; and the defeat, against Bayern (1-0) in the group stage of the 2016-17 Champions League.

In the French elite since 2008, Turpin He managed to be FIFA International in 2010at which time he became the youngest Frenchman to become an international referee. He has been in the last World Cup and in the last Eurocup of Germany, in addition to the Arab Emirates and in Saudi Arabia.

Pragmatic, conciliatory, little given to noise and it is difficult for him to lose his calm. Married and with three children, the Galo Trencilla – who lives in a rural environment where he breathes and meetings, as explained in the UEFA DOCUMENTARY ‘MAN IN THE MIDDLE’he had to deny in 2019 he was a drug trafficker, since he was usurposed his identity to find more facilities when moving the merchandise between Belgium and France. “The traffickers have used their name to have fun and because they are football fans,” said a source close to the investigation to L’Equipe.

In the aforementioned documentary he confesses that he never imagined being an international referee or directing matches of this level. It combines his work on the grass with the formation for young French referees.