Aden (Al Ittihad)

Two engineers from mine clearance teams were killed while they were working to remove mines laid by the Houthi group on the outskirts of Saada governorate.

The Yemeni Landmine Observatory said in a post on “Facebook” that the engineering team had cleared about 10 anti-tank mines in the “Al-Makhnaq” area in “Al-Buqa'”, but two of the team came across mines that had been planted on top of each other, which exploded in them, which led to death. their death.

The Observatory confirmed that “the Houthi group uses many tricks to target the clearance and removal teams, including planting mines with multiple layers and deploying camouflaged explosive devices that work with modern technologies that are not detected by traditional areas, in addition to devices that operate with common pedals and others that operate with thermal cameras.”

In a related context, two civilians were injured, as the Houthi group targeted, with heavy weapons, intensive bombardment of residential areas, north of Lahj governorate.

Local sources confirmed that the Houthi group targeted, with a number of mortar shells and heavy machine guns, populated areas on the borders of the “Sabiha” area, wounding two people.

This comes about 24 hours after the Houthi bombing targeted the “Al-Sariha Market” in the “Al-Qubeitah” district, which led to the death of two people and the wounding of 4 others.