Murcia City Council has launched a new video surveillance service with drones to try to put an end to illegal dumping of garbage, debris and belongings in the city’s neighborhoods and the lanes of the orchard. Two devices will patrol 45 points in the municipality at different times; each one covers a perimeter of 8 kilometers and are capable of reaching 6,000 meters in height and will record images at the moment.

Once the illegal behavior of whoever throws the waste is detected, the nearest patrol will be informed so that it can go to the place and can sanction it, explained the Councilor for Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca. The fines, according to the current ordinance, can reach 12,000 euros. “Ideally, the Police would not have to put any,” Lorca said on Thursday morning during the presentation of the new device.

The mayor stressed that the municipal government team has “an obsession with achieving a greener and less polluted Murcia” and wanted to highlight “that the vast majority of citizens comply with the rules.”

The Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso, stressed that this initiative was “one more step” to put an end to “uncontrolled” deposits of belongings, which joins other tools already in place, such as large drawers for belongings and collection of prunings; the buttons installed in 72 garbage collection trucks that warn at the time of the location of these landfills; and the reinforcement in the afternoons of the cleaning service in districts.

Enrique Lorca recalled that until October 10, 92 complaints had been filed for illegal dumping of garbage in the municipality, the same amount as in all of last year; which represented a “significant” increase compared to 2019 (18) and 2020 (42 sanctions). Likewise, the councilors indicated that acquiring more drones for this task is not ruled out, which can be seen supported by the recent increase in 80 new agents in the Local Police staff.