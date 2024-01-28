Two died after the small plane they were traveling in crashed in Alarilla (Guadalajara)

Two men lost their lives this Sunday afternoon in Alarilla (113 inhabitants, Guadalajara) after falling onto a mountain the plane in which they were travelingwhich caught fire after the impact, as reported by the 112 Emergency Service of Castilla-La Mancha.

A citizen who was in the area of ​​the accident, known as La Muela and where paragliding or hang gliding is common, reported to the emergency service that he had seen the small plane fall around 1:15 p.m.

According to 112, the first investigations indicate that the deceased had departed from an airfield in the province of Teruel and were planning to land at another in Guadalajara. Due to the difficult terrain into which the plane crashed, the bodies of the victims had to be rescued by a Civil Guard helicopter.

Firefighters from Azuqueca de Henares, agents of the Civil Guard and health personnel from a basic life support ambulance and an ICU also participated in the operation, who have only been able to certify the death of the two occupants of the plane. The Judicial Police has taken charge of the investigation to determine the origin of the accident and the identification of the victims.

The Montes Universales aeroclub of Torrremocha de Jiloca, in Teruel, organized this weekend the La Polar winter concentration with routes through the area and various festive events, such as costume contests. “They have taken off from here, but they were from the countryside [de aeromodelismo] from Casarrubios del Monte [Toledo]”, explains by phone Arturo, member of the Montes Universales club and attendee of the event. “About 120 planes have passed by this weekend,” he explains about the concentration, in which he did not coincide with the people who suffered the accident, and which ended this Sunday morning.

The area of ​​La Muela, in the municipality of Alarilla, was, along with Castejón de Sos, in Huesca, one of the pioneer fields in Spain for the practice of paragliding and registers a large influx of lovers of this sport, especially on weekends. week. In 2002, a 45-year-old man who practiced this type of gliding died on that same hill when a gust of wind hit him. On this occasion, the emergency services managed to reach the scene while he was still alive, but he ended up dying. A crew from the Special High Altitude Rescue Group (GERA) of the Community of Madrid Fire Department came to recover the body.