Two Devil May Cry games have been listed on Steam.

As shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Wario64, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition and Devil May Cry 4 are no longer available to purchase.

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition remains available, released in 2015 after the 2008 original, while Devil May Cry 3 is now only available as part of the Devil May Cry HD collection released on Steam in 2018.



Devil May Cry HD Collection Gameplay – PC, PS4, Xbox One





It's unclear why these games have been delisted, even if they remain on the store in other forms.

Eurogamer has contacted Capcom for clarification.

Other Devil May Cry games remain on Steam: Devil May Cry 5 and DmC: Devil May Cry. It's therefore still possible to play the whole series in some form.

The fifth game was the most recent in the series, which we described as “something that plays like an outrageously pretty PS2 game” in our Devil May Cry 5 review.