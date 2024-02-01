The autopsy carried out on Diego Rota highlights the brutality with which Caryl Menghetti attacked him: over 20 stab wounds

The first results of the autopsy carried out on Diego Rota's body have arrived and what emerges are details which, if they were still necessary, increase the drama of what happened in the Martinengo house last Thursday. Caryl Menghetti she threw herself at her husband with unprecedented ferocity, hitting him with over 20 stab wounds.

Yesterday the first results of the autopsy examination carried out on the body arrived Diego Rota. The autopsy was carried out by the forensic doctor appointed by the Bergamo prosecutor's office, Andrea Verzelletti, in the presence of the expert appointed by Caryl Menghetti's lawyer.

The doctor ascertained the presence, on the 55-year-old's body, of at least 20 stab wounds, mostly inflicted on the back, shoulders and neck. In addition, several other more minor wounds, which it is not clear whether are the product of an attempted defense.

While waiting for the other results to arrive, prosecutor Letizia Cocucci released the no impediment to the man's family, who will then be able to proceed with the funeral and burial.

Caryl Menghetti's crazy gesture

Accused of this terrible crime is Caryl Menghetti, the victim's 46-year-old wife, who will now have to answer for the crime of voluntary and aggravated homicide.

The facts date back to last year Thursday. The 46-year-old, with previous mental problems, had been discharged from the psychiatry department of the Treviglio hospital in the morning, after her husband himself had accompanied her due to a psychotic crisis that had hit her.

Around 11.30pm the woman challenged a kitchen knife and she lashed out at her husband with the ferocity mentioned above, leaving him no escape.

Soon after he has video called his sisterwho immediately realizing the tragedy immediately called 112 and requested the intervention of the military on site.

In the house, at the time of the events, the couple's 5-year-old daughter was also present, who fortunately she didn't notice anything because he was sleeping soundly.

Now the little one is entrusted to her maternal grandparentswho in the weeks before the tragedy had moved to the lower floor of the house to be close to their daughter.

From the Bergamo prison where she was initially locked up, Menghetti was recently transferred in a security cell psychiatry department in hospital.

Sedated by heavy psychotherapy, it was not possible to subject her to the guarantee interrogation. The investigating judge has it However, the arrest was validated.