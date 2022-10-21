Home page World

Emergency responders arrive at the port of Harlingen. © Anton Kappers/ANP/dpa

A ferry collides with a water taxi just a few hundred meters off the coast in Terschelling in the Netherlands. Two people die, and there is still no trace of a 12-year-old child.

Harlingen – off the Dutch coast, a ferry collided with a water taxi on the Wadden Sea island of Terschelling. Two people died and several people were injured, the emergency services announced on Friday. A 12-year-old boy is still missing, a Coast Guard spokesman said on the radio. Several rescue teams are in action.

The accident happened a few hundred meters off the coast of Terschelling in the morning. According to the Coast Guard, there were seven people on board the water taxi. For an unknown reason, it collided with the high-speed ferry “Tiger” with about 27 people on board and capsized. The ferry was on its way to Harlingen on the mainland and was reportedly damaged. However, she was able to continue to Harlingen. According to the emergency services, no one was injured on board the ferry. dpa