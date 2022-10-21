The analysis of Elisabetta Aldrovandi, lawyer and president of the National Victim Support Observatory

In the first case, which happened in 2019, the driver was drunk and after hitting the car in which the four young people were traveling, he ran away. Tried with the abbreviated sentence, thanks to the one-third penalty discount guaranteed by the choice of the rite, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

But having already served three years and three months under house arrest, and being able to benefit from other legal benefits, the residual sentence amounts to four years. And so, he will be able to access one alternative measure to prison, such as probation to social services. In practice, this means that in Italy a person convicted of multiple aggravated road homicides gets away with a few days in prison, a few years of house arrest and otherwise can enjoy absolute freedom.

Francisinstead, it was mowed down a few days ago while walking down the street. The driver of the car that hit him is twenty-three years old, she drove with a BAC of 1.5% (the legal limit is 0.5%), and she was also positive on the drug test. Two years ago she had already suspended her license for driving under the influence of alcohol. What did this girl understand from the path she had to take following the suspension? Evidently, little or nothing.

Meanwhile, broken lives multiplyfamilies destroyed, and a sense of powerlessness in the face of unheard demands for justice.

As long as it will be possible to kill someone for driving drunk or drugged and avoid prison, as well as regain a suspended license without realizing that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs endangers not only one’s life but even that of others, it will do no good to exacerbate penalties and invoke exemplary condemnations. A procedural system that allows stratifications of such benefits, that for a multiple aggravated road murder one is sentenced to eight years in prison, of which not even one spent in prison, it will also be a system that respects the law. But does he respect justice?

