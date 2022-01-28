Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A motorcyclist and a motorist lost their lives in a pitiful accident occurred this Thursday night in the vicinity of the community of Tetamboca, belonging to the syndicate of San Blas, El Fuerte.

The participating units are a Vento motorcycle in which two people were traveling, and a Chevrolet Matiz, with two passengers. The identity of the victims was not provided by the authorities at the scene.

According to the data collected on the site, the mishap occurred around 8:00 p.m. on the Los Mochis-El Fuerte highway, at kilometer 43, at the entrance to Tetamboca.

It transpired that the motorcyclists were circulating on the lane from south to north, since they were heading to the community of Cibajahui; while the Matiz circulated from The strong to Los Mochis, where one of the deceased was from.

Arriving at the appointed place, for unknown reasons, both vehicles collided head-on. The compact advanced several meters and stopped on the opposite lane.

After the clash, one of the motorcyclists was under the tires of the vehicle, where he lost his life instantly, while the passenger of the car was left inside lifeless.

Paramedics from the San Blas Red Cross mobilized immediately upon receiving the accident report and provided first aid to the other two injured people; Later, the other motorcyclist was transferred to a hospital in this city, while the driver of the Matiz did not require it.

Read more: They find Jorgito, a child with different abilities who disappeared in Mazatlan

Traffic and preventive agents from El Fuerte attended the event and were in charge of cordoning off the area and controlling traffic, while waiting for experts and investigators from the North Zone Deputy Prosecutor’s Office.