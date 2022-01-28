In Moscow, cyclones will bring five days of snowfall. This was stated by the leading employee of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets in his Instagram.

According to him, on Friday, January 28, Moscow will be under the influence of the North Atlantic cyclone Maria. Because of it, a snowstorm will begin in the capital, visibility will deteriorate to two kilometers and three millimeters of precipitation will fall. On January 29, the intensity of the snowfall will intensify, and visibility will deteriorate to one kilometer, he predicted.

Tishkovets said that the snowfall will weaken on Sunday, January 30. Later, it will gain strength due to Cyclone Nadia, due to which snowdrifts can grow to a height of half a meter.

“At the same time, barometer readings will fall to 727 millimeters of mercury, which is 20 units below the norm and will negatively affect the well-being of weather-dependent people,” the meteorologist said.

He stressed that in the coming days in Moscow will fall half the monthly rainfall – about 20 millimeters. At the same time, such snowfalls are not extreme – on the weekend it will be possible to engage in winter sports and arrange walks, the forecaster said.

Earlier, the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, warned of a cold snap in the capital. According to her, the air temperature in Moscow and the region may drop to minus 16 degrees.