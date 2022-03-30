Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may be coming up Nintendo Switchas the title was also spotted for the Nintendo console on the official site dedicated to Activision’s online support, suggesting a possible announcement coming soon.

The question is rather bizarre: in addition to not having been absolutely mentioned in an official form by Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a relatively “old” game, having been released in 2018, so it is strange that it could be the subject of a porting on Nintendo Switch instead of more recent chapters or Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the official page showing Nintendo Switch between platforms

In addition to this, there is the question of the technical feasibility of converting games to Nintendo Switch, which in any case should not represent an insurmountable obstacle, considering other ports to which the machine of the Kyoto house has now accustomed us.

As reported also on the ResetEra forum, the site on official online support Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 also reports Nintendo Switch among the supported platforms, complete with an online service that is active at the moment. Obviously it could be a simple mistake, but this has not stopped speculation about a possible presentation that could take place during a hypothetical Nintendo Direct coming. For now, let’s take it all as a rumor.