At least two men have died and one has been seriously injured this Tuesday after An armed individual, who was hooded, assaulted the facilities of a company with a firearm gear manufacturer in Bad Friedrichshall, southwestern Germany, the German police have reported.

The event, whose motivation is unknown, occurred at 5:35 p.m. and, after the shooting, the shooter has fled. The Police, who have deployed a large device, are searching for the masked man.

“We don’t think there is any danger to the population. But it can never be completely ruled out.”“, the Heilbronn Police have shared on their X social network account. The authorities have described what happened as a “homicide” and have confirmed that there is “a large police operation” underway in Bad Friedrichshall.

The deployed device has special forces operatives of the Police and the help of a helicopter. The company’s workers have been evacuated from the building and police officers have questioned them at a nearby gas station, the German newspaper reports. Bild.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the city, Timo Frey, has said he feels very affected by the event, as he told the German Press Agency. The company is well known in the region and, according to the councilor’s estimates, about 400 people work.