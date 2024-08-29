Lately, Oliver Toscani revealed that he suffers from a rare disease, amyloidosis, news that has certainly shocked many both for the seriousness of the pathology and for the importance of the character we are talking about.

There is currently no definitive cure for the disease Toscani is suffering from and the news immediately caused great concern.amyloidosis It affects about one person in 100,000 and it is estimated that in Italy about 800 new cases are found each year. It is not exactly rare, but what is it and what does it involve? And again, what are the symptoms and available treatments?

The famous I photographnow 82 years old, explained the disease he suffers from in a simple way: “Basically, proteins accumulate in vital points of the body, blocking it. And you die. There is no cure.” Rather shocking, said like that, but terribly true. Amyloidosis is in fact characterized by the formation of deposits of abnormal proteins, called amyloidswhich accumulate in organs and tissues, compromising their functioning with consequences that can be truly disastrous.

The disease can manifest itself in a localized or diffuse form, often attacking the kidneys, causing renal failure, or the heart. There are about thirty variants of amyloidosis, each caused by different proteins. The diagnosis is often complex, since the symptoms can easily be confused with other more or less serious pathologies and conditions. However, there are important signs that should not be overlooked, such as a swollen tongue or particular spots on the skin.

Others to keep an eye on symptoms such as unintentional weight loss, gastrointestinal disturbances, kidney or heart problems. Amyloidosis is usually diagnosed through blood and urine tests, as well as biopsy. Other tests, such as SAP scan and echocardiogram, may be helpful in the diagnostic process.

Currently, there is no treatment for amyloidosis. Significant progress has been made in recent years to counteract the progression of the disease. Specific treatments can reduce the production of the abnormal proteins and, in some cases, the function of the affected organ can be restored, if the progression of amyloidosis is not already irreversible. Sometimes chemotherapy is necessary to eliminate the abnormal cells in the bone marrow that produce the amyloid proteins.