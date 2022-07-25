Two people dead and five injured It is the balance left, so far, by a shooting that occurred this Sunday afternoon during a car show in a park south of Los Angeles (California, USA), according to county authorities.

Up to 7 people suffered gunshot wounds in this incident. and, among them, a woman and a man died on the way to the hospital, according to Brian Humphrey, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, collected by local media.

The injured are between the ages of 3 and 54 and 4 of them are in critical condition, reported the fire department and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The event occurred around four in the afternoon (around 6 p.m., Colombian time) in Peck Park in the community of San Pedro (coastal area south of Los Angeles), when some 500 people were enjoying the Sunday at an outdoor car show that was not expressly authorized to take place.

the @LAFD now confirms two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at Peck Park in #SanPedro today. The shooting took place near the park’s baseball fields near a car show that was going on. No suspects have been identified or arrested yet. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/dJG0KZ8tbN — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) July 25, 2022

The magnitude of the shooting caused an important police device to move to the area and cordon off the park and the surrounding streets. Later, LAPD captain and spokeswoman Kelly Muniz offered a press conference in which she stated that the shooters and a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle that could be related to the case are still being searched for.

Agents found multiple firearms at the crime scene. Likewise, he stated that “the total number of armed individuals involved” in this “dispute between two parties” is still unknown, without giving more details about the motive behind this event.

The shooting in Los Angeles could be the result of a gang fight, US media reported, mentioning that several people opened fire, according to the ANSA news agency. For its part, as reported by the ‘Fox’ network, a shooter was left in police custody.