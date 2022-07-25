HS Vantaa | Here, cats are made radioactive – a rare treatment available in only two clinics in Finland

Rare radioiodine treatment is given to cats in Finland in only two clinics. The treatment makes the cats radioactive.

To Vantaa is a place opened this spring where cats can receive radioiodine treatment. The treatment given at the animal hospital Evidensia in Tammisto makes the cats radioactive.

Radioiodine therapy is given to cats with hyperthyroidism.

Before this, similar treatment has only been received from the Vet4Cat cat clinic in Tampere.

The veterinary clinic cannot give radioiodine treatment without a safety permit issued by the Radiation Protection Agency (Stuk). The clinics in Vantaa and Tampere are the only places that have Stuk’s permission to provide the treatment in question.

At the Evidensia animal hospital in Tammisto, Vantaa, cats have been given radioiodine therapy since May.

Vet Karolina Autio Evidence shows that hyperthyroidism is a fairly common disease in older cats.

“Up to 10 percent of cats over 10 years old have hyperthyroidism.”

Symptoms of metabolic disease include increased appetite, weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, increased drinking and urination, and changes in behavior.

Hyperthyroidism in cats can be treated in four ways: strict diet, medication, surgery or radioiodine therapy. In radioiodine therapy, overactive thyroid tissue is destroyed with radiation.

Radioactive iodine is injected under the cat’s skin. The treatment makes the cat radioactive. This is why it must be isolated after the procedure.

After the injection, the cat remains in isolation at the clinic for about 4–7 days, depending on the activity of the iodine. During this time, the clinic’s employees visit to give the cat food and drink and monitor its condition.

When the radiation dose rate, i.e. the amount of radiation dose per unit of time, has fallen below the permitted limit, the cat that received the radioiodine treatment may be discharged.

However, the cat is still radioactive when it comes home, so radiation protection instructions must be followed at home.

The cat must not be allowed outside for two weeks after returning home. Close contact with the cat must also be avoided for two weeks. So, for example, you must not stroke the cat in your lap. You can’t let the cat sleep in the same room either.

If the owner lives in a studio apartment, you can move to another place for a couple of weeks and only go to feed the cat and clean its litter box.

From Oulu Niina Keränen around 12-year-old Titta-kissa received radioiodine treatment at the end of May in Vantaa.

Keränen ended up in Vantaa because Keränen’s parents live in a spacious house in Espoo. It was good to spend special time in a big house, I had to travel several hours by train to Oulu with a radioactive cat.

“After being discharged from the clinic, Titta was in a completely different room for one week. The second week I used it in the backyard on a flexi belt a couple of times a day,” says Keränen.

“It was a bit strange not to hold a cat. I brought it its favorite toys and a place to sleep.”

Titta-kissa received radioiodine treatment in May.

Treatment after that, the cat’s droppings also contain some radioactive material, so they must be collected for two weeks in the designated waste container. According to the Swedish Radiation Protection Agency, the accumulated waste must be stored for another six weeks after this, after which the waste can be disposed of as normal household waste.

“One of our customers took the poop from his apartment building to the farthest corner of the network basement, because it is rarely visited,” says Autio.

It is good to put radiant cat litter and waste in a closable waste bag and waste bags in a plastic or metal container with a lid. The lid of a good storage container can be closed tightly and in such a way that it does not open accidentally, says Stuk.

Radiation understandably worries people, but Autio assures that, if carried out correctly, the radioiodine treatment of cats is not harmful to people. He reminds that radioiodine therapy is also continuously given to people.

“Human patients are treated with more than 10 times the dosage, and they can travel on public transport for short distances after treatment,” states Autio.