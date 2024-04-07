At least two people died and six more were injureds this Saturday in a shooting in a center Doral commercialin Miami-Dadewhich began with an altercation in one of the premises, the County Police reported this Saturday.

Among the dead is a security guard, and among the wounded is a police officer, two of whom discharged their weapons during the Miami shootingUSA.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, one of them the person who started the shooting.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in the Doral Place shopping centerfrom the city of Doral, adjacent to Miami and with a large population of Venezuelans.

According to the police, A dispute between two customers of a store escalated into shooting between one of them and the police.