



Emiliano: “I am a thorn in the side of the Democratic Party, I also attract votes from the right”

“I have always been the elephant in the room of the Democratic Party. The party has never metabolized me, I have always been a thorn in the side of many secretaries.” Thus the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano told Corriere della Sera. “Elly – he continues, however – was very close to me. On Friday we were always together, together we told everyone to continue the political battle by raising very high vigilance. Then we had a wonderful dinner. She has intuition and great skills. I said to her, 'As far as you are aware, you look older than your age.'

Regarding the accusations of transformism, Emiliano replies: “No way. Our project is so captivating that many opponents join it out of political passion. None of us knew Sandro Cataldo. As for Anita (Maurodinoia, ed.), who resigned to protect the Region by proclaiming her innocence, it is not that political origin determines the level of honesty of a politician. I saw PCI people do terrible things. Preventive screening work is very difficult.”

On Decaro “we have a twenty-year bond that has been strengthened: they attack us together” and on the episode recounted by the boss' sister he says: “With hindsight I would use other words, then after many years everyone can remember it differently”.

On relations with the M5s: “We have worked for the alliance in Puglia, it is important that it does not end on other tables. I agree with Conte's appeal for maximum vigilance. Blowing up the primaries was a blow but beyond the declarations to hot we are all committed to the right solution. The next mayor of Bari will be an expression of unity. Definitive break? “There is nothing definitive in politics.”