Two cyclists were seriously injured in a collision in Eindhoven around 4.30 am on Saturday morning. They had collided with a car. The driver drove on after the crash, but crashed a little later.
The victims are a man and a woman. One of the cyclists was rushed to hospital in Tilburg.
On the run
After the accident, which happened at the intersection of Mecklenburgstraat and Sint Lambertusstraat, the driver continued to drive. He then crashed with the car. It flipped over and came to a stop against a lamppost a short distance away. The debris is scattered all over the intersection and the havoc is great.
The man fled. The police are looking for him. He may also have been injured in the accident. “We are looking for the suspect in the neighborhood, among other things,” said a police spokesperson. “In addition, we do have an indication of who the person could be.” Earlier, a Burgernet report was sent out, containing a description. It would be a 22-year-old man.
An air ambulance has also been deployed. Police are investigating the accident and have closed the road in both directions. “The investigation will take some time. We want to clarify how the accident could have happened.” Drones are also being used in the research.
Racetrack
Residents of Mecklenburgstraat did not hear a loud bang on Saturday morning, but were awakened by the sirens of the emergency services and the trauma helicopter flying over. “It’s also a race track here. They often drive fast”, a local resident wanted to say.
