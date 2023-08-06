Sunday, August 6, 2023, 12:25 p.m.



Updated 12:30 p.m.

The emergency services rescued two cyclists this morning in Lorca and Murcia, both were in mountainous areas when they fell. The first accident happened in the Sierra de Enmedio, Lorca and the second in El Valle Perdido, Murcia.

Some hikers reported to ‘1-1-2’ that a cyclist had suffered a fall in the Sierra de Enmedio in the municipality of Lorca, this morning at 9:01.

The Lorca environmental agent, with the information provided by the callers, was able to locate the injured man, a 20-year-old man, and transfer him in his vehicle to the Almendricos Health Center where a 061 ambulance was waiting, whose personnel treated the injured man.

On the other hand, the 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 9:54 a.m. informing them of the fall of a cyclist in the area of ​​El Valle Perdido in the municipality of Murcia. The man had suffered a fall hitting his head and clavicle.

Environmental agents from Murcia and El Valle came to the scene to assess how to evacuate the wounded man. With his indications, the Murcia Firefighters picked up the injured man and transferred him to the meeting point with an ambulance sent by the 061 Emergency Management and Health Emergencies.

The ambulance medical personnel treated the injured man, aged 45, and transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital with a broken bone and head trauma.