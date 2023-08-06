Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 7 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 7 August 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are looking for new emotions and new loves. In the coming days, new encounters and new loves will be favoured, which will make you forget the monotony that you hate so much.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 7 August 2023), excellent news for you. Over the next few hours you will have a lot of energy on your side. Things will tend to improve more and more throughout the week.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this week that starts now will be a week for you to forget or in any case one that will make you regret the past one. The disagreements will mainly concern the relationship with the partner or with friends…

CANCER

Dear Cancer, possible some tension. As for work, you still have to fix a project, especially if you work in a team. In this month of August the energies are starting to wane.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 7 August 2023), excellent news both in terms of love, health and work. A feeling may even arise suddenly. In short, a crackling day is expected for you in all senses.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, try to be less of a perfectionist so that discussions with family and friends will also ease. All these discussions will then bring aches and pains to your stomach and intestines… Relax.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, AUGUST 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: excellent news both as regards love, health and work.

