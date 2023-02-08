Canadian police announced Wednesday that at least two children were killed and six others injured after a bus crashed into a day care center. in the Canadian town of Laval, near Montreal.

All of the victims were in daycare at the time of the incident.

Police said the bus driver, a 51-year-old man who was not identified, was arrested and charged with murder. The authorities did not indicate the causes of the incident but the mayor of Laval, Stéphane Boyer, declared that the theory that the vehicle crashed into the nursery is being investigated “intentionally“.

“We think this is deliberate, but we don’t know why.“, told ‘AFP’ Pierre Brochet, police chief of Laval, the city in the suburbs of Montreal where the daycare center is located.

The 51-year-old driver, who was being questioned by police on Wednesday afternoon, had no criminal record, Brochet also said.

The bus was a municipal transport vehicle and not a school one, as stated at first. The driver had been working for the municipal transport company, Société de transport de Laval (STL), for 10 years.

Witnesses assured the Canadian public broadcaster, ‘CBC’, that the driver did not try to evade the nursery, which attends about 80 children, and crashed the bus into the building at high speed around 8:30 am (local time).

A witness, Hamdi Ben Chaabane, told the CBC that it did not appear to be an accident and that the vehicle was traveling at about 40 kilometers per hour.

He also added that immediately after the impact of the bus against the kindergarten, the driver screamed out of the vehicle completely naked.

Some of the parents who were leaving their children at the educational center at that time were forced to use force to retain the driver.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident “incomprehensible” and expressed his hope that all the injured recover quickly.

*With information from EFE and AFP