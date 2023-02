After sweeping the Malaga Festival, dazzling the critics and coming out with several Feroz statuettes, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (Barakaldo, 1978) can give the goya bell this Saturday. Her first film, ‘Cinco lobitos’, aspires to eleven awards, including four for her actors, Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea and Mikel Bustamante

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in