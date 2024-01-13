Eight candidates will compete for the title of Newcomer Chef in the next edition of Madrid Fusión, among whom are Marco Antonio Iniesta and María Egea, from the Frases restaurant.

Guillermo Elejabeitia Madrid. Sunday, January 14, 2024, 01:00







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It is the award with the greatest projection of those awarded in the Madrid Fusion Foods of Spain course, if you don't ask Dabiz Muñoz, Ricard Camarena or Rodrigo de la Calle, who received it at the dawn of their respective careers.. .