The Colombian authorities are working so that their Mexican counterparts can find the whereabouts of nine national women who were taken by a human trafficking network allegedly related to a drug trafficking gang to Villahermosain the southeast of Mexico, and which are missing.

The Colombian Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, assured this Saturday that through the Foreign Ministry and the Colombian Embassy they are already “interacting” with the Government and the Mexican Prosecutor's Office “to find the whereabouts of the 9 compatriots who are missing.” in the Villa Hermosa area”.

“We appreciate the collaboration of the Mexican authorities and we hope (that) these women are quickly found so that they can return to their home,” the minister said in a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

#CONSULADOENCANCUN Consulate of Colombia in Cancun on the alleged retention of 8 Colombian nationals, possible victims of human trafficking From the moment the Consulate General of Colombia in Cancún became aware of the alleged retention of 8 nationals… — Consulate General of Colombia in Mexico (@consuladocolmex) January 13, 2024

According to Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez, The nine women have been missing since last January 5, when they were taken to attend a private party and were sexually exploited as 'escorts' by a man identified as Saulo David Sánchez Zetina, 'El Jaguar'who allegedly heads a women trafficking network linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The complaint, according to the journalist, was made by another group of colleagues who also work at these parties, who assured that the missing women belong to a group of between 50 and 70 women who were taken to Mexico from Colombia by this trafficking network.

This network, which also has Colombian members, operates by recruiting women in Colombia and taking them to Mexico, where they are informed of a debt of 120,000 Mexican pesos (about $7,100) and their passport is taken away, forcing them to work as 'escorts'. ' at private events.

According to reports, They would be being held back due to a problem between bosses.

The consul general of Colombia in Mexico, Andrés Hernández, assured that the Cancún office has already been notified so that “the search protocols with the authorities” of the states in the southeast of that country can be activated in case they are transferred to another neighboring territorial entity.

“Our consulate in Cancun is already working on the case in conjunction with the authorities of Tabasco,” the state where Villahermosa is located, he commented.

“Initially (they seek) to find their whereabouts and rescue them and then restore their rights as they are not only victims of kidnapping, but also of human trafficking and sexual exploitation,” the consul listed as steps.

The Colombian Government has enabled a free telephone line (01 8000 52 2020 nationwide or +57 (1) 6001035 from outside the country) who can be called if you want to consult a job offer that is too attractive, about the route of assistance to a victim of human trafficking, about recommendations for before and after traveling or to publicize possible cases of trafficking.

EFE