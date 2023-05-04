Thursday, May 4, 2023, 11:37



Civil Guard agents have arrested the two administrators of two companies located in Beniel and are investigating an intermediary for allegedly defrauding farmers from Alicante and Orihuela in the sale of more than 50,000 kilos of lemons, valued at more than 14,000 euros. as reported by the armed institute.

The action has been carried out within the Plan against thefts in agricultural and livestock farms, after learning, in February of this year, that two companies in the fruit and vegetable sector located in Alicante and Orihuela, during the years 2021 and 2022, had suffered some scams for a sale of more than 59,000 kilos of lemons of the Bern variety, amounting to 14,759.87 euros.

In order to identify and arrest the alleged fraudsters, the Roca Team of the Torrevieja Civil Guard took charge of the investigations. In a first phase, the agents identified the ‘modus operandi’, where the alleged perpetrators, through a false appearance of solvency of two companies used and through an intermediary, earned the trust of the farmers.

The alleged criminals bought the merchandise from their victims for a price “slightly higher” than the average price established on that date, which allowed them to negotiate the payment method. After the agreed time had elapsed, when the victims tried to contact the buying party to pay the debt, they only offered “excuses to gain time without ever paying for the products,” the Civil Guard details.

The agents accredited that both companies used were linked and formed a group of companies located in the Murcian town of Beniel, and constituted an alleged network created to defraud with operations for the sale of fruit and vegetable products.

On April 25, two inspections were carried out at the investigated companies, where they obtained various documentation for analysis. After arresting the administrators of the companies, it was found that they had police records for similar events. In addition, the intermediary of these operations was investigated.

Of the detainees and the investigated, three Spanish men between the ages of 38 and 79, who have been charged with two crimes of fraud, the Torrevieja Investigating Court, which is the one handling the legal case, has been informed.

The Civil Guard does not end the investigations and continues with the police actions to clarify the full scope of the actions carried out by those allegedly involved.