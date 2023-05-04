Dhe former Federal President Joachim Gauck sharply criticized former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and his connections to Russia. “When I think of Gerhard Schröder’s figure, it makes me sad,” Gauck told the “Tagesspiegel”. “It’s just unbearable that Gerhard Schröder allows himself to be put to work by Russia in this way.”

For him it was “unacceptable how Schröder, as ex-Chancellor, subordinated his reputation and the reputation of Germany to his private interests”. At the same time, Gauck emphasized that the SPD politician had “made important decisions that required courage” during his reign.

Gauck: “Putin has experienced: violence benefits him, war benefits him”

Schröder was Chancellor from 1998 to 2005. After his tenure, he worked for Russian energy companies for many years and is considered a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the Russian attack on Ukraine, Schröder came under massive pressure because of his connections to Russia. He traveled to Moscow in March and July 2022 for talks with Putin. He attested to the Kremlin’s willingness to negotiate a solution and insisted that he did not want to give up his opportunities to talk to Putin. In an interview with the New York Times last April, he emphasized that he had always represented German interests.

Politically, the SPD leadership declared Schröder months ago to be isolated. In March, however, the arbitration commission of the SPD district in Hanover rejected applications from various SPD branches for party sanctions against him. A decision by the Federal Arbitration Commission as to whether the appeal of two local associations will be allowed is still pending.

Since Thursday, the Berlin administrative court has also been hearing about a lawsuit brought by Schröder: After the withdrawal of his special rights, the former chancellor is fighting for his office and employees to be made available again. The decision by the Budget Committee in May 2022 to withdraw some of Schröder’s special rights and to wind down his office is illegal, argues his lawyer Michael Nagel.







For several decades it has been customary for former Federal Chancellors and Federal Presidents to be given an office after the end of their term of office. The offices were previously made available for life and could exist for decades. In the spring of 2022, however, the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP generally reorganized the alimony. It now depends on whether the former top politicians actually still take on tasks related to their former office, such as having patronage and giving speeches.

Joachim Gauck also told the “Tagesspiegel” with regard to Putin and Russia that one was dealing with “an offended leader and an offended nation, comparable to Germany after the First World War”. That’s why Putin’s popularity ratings soared after he occupied the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014. “Regaining national greatness is a very effective political technique, as it rallies supporters around a leader. Putin has experienced: violence benefits him, war benefits him.”