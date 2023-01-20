

In December, Sweden extradited Mahmut Tat, a Turkish Kurd whom Ankara accuses of belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it considers a terrorist organization. The move raises fear among Turkish citizens living in Sweden. For months, Ankara has said it will lift its ban on Sweden’s NATO membership only if Stockholm changes its asylum policy. Turkey is now asking for the extradition of dozens of people whom it considers terrorists.

#Focus #Turkish #dissidents #Sweden #Erdogans #shadow #looms #opponents