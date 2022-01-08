Members of the Alhama Local Police detained two people in recent days for acts related to gender violence. The first intervention took place last Sunday, when the agents received a call warning that a couple was arguing, with a very violent attitude on the part of the man.

When the agents arrived, they found various broken belongings in the house. After interviewing the parties and receiving statements about the existence of threats to the physical integrity of the woman, the man was arrested and proceedings were opened for the alleged commission of a crime of serious threats in the field of violence against women. gender.

The second intervention took place last Thursday, when a woman appeared at the police station, reporting that she had been attacked by her partner, who also allegedly had taken her mobile phone with the intention of reviewing private conversations.

Immediately the agents began the search for the subject and moments later he was arrested. In addition, they opened proceedings for the alleged commission of the crimes of injuries and threats in the field of gender violence, as well as the discovery and disclosure of secrets.