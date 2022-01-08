By Marijn Abbenhuijs

The synthetic turf pitch in the Kras Stadium in Volendam is only a few weeks old. It is therefore one of the few parts of the club with which Francesco Antonucci is not yet familiar. The Belgian midfielder, hired from Feyenoord for the rest of the season, is challenged at the end of Thursday training by trainer Wim Jonk, among others, to a game of jeu de boules with football.

The point is to get the ball as close to the center spot as possible from the sideline. Antonucci tries to hit the ball in such a way that it curves towards the target, but the artificial grass gives so much effect that his attempt is a hopeless one. It is laughed at. It makes clear that the atmosphere is good in the fishing village. FC Volendam has already entered the winter break as the leader of the Kitchen Champion Division, a few days before the restart of the competition, a reinforcement has also arrived with Antonucci.