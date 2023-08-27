Sunday, August 27, 2023, 01:34



Two men and a woman, the three African-Americans, were shot dead yesterday in the city of Jacksonville (Florida), in what the US authorities are dealing with a hate crime, as confirmed by the FBI agent who has taken charge of the case. The perpetrator of the crime was a young white man who had not been identified at press time. About twenty years of age, he was armed with an assault rifle and a handgun and dressed in military clothing. After killing his targets, he took his own life. He would have acted for a racist motive.

The shooting took place around one in the afternoon, six hours later in Spain, at a Dollar General distribution chain store located between Kings Road and Canal Street, east of the city. The three victims were killed there, but according to a press conference reported by the Jacksonville sheriff, TK Waters, the shooter had previously passed through the nearby Edward Waters University, with a significant percentage of black students.

“He hated black people,” the official confirmed. As he explained, the murderer was the author of several manifestos in which he showed “the disgusting ideology of hate” to blacks. At the expense of what the investigation that has already been opened determines, the authorities suspect that the young man acted alone and that there is no evidence that he was part of an organized group.