Grab details

On Friday, a clan group calling itself the “Supreme Security Committee” in the Republic of Somaliland took control of several military sites, including the Guja Addi base, which is one of the largest in the region.

The base is located about ten kilometers from the city of Las Anoud, which has witnessed battles between the two sides that left hundreds of people dead since February.

The Ministry of Defense of Somaliland confirmed in a statement, on Friday, that the army “left its positions in eastern Sool (where Lasanod is located) for strategic military purposes.”

He vowed revenge

“Fighting should not discourage people, even if there are losses among the army,” Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi said at a press conference in the capital, Hargeisa, next to him, the opposition presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, Abd al-Rahman Ayro, Saturday.

He continued, “The issue should not be viewed negatively, because the army is still intact, and we will take revenge.”

He added, “People should not fear further escalation of the situation and war,” stressing that “the army is still organized and stable.”

It’s quiet

Meanwhile, Abdel Latif Adan, a resident of Lassanoud, said by phone that “the situation is calm” in the city.

He added, “There is no fighting, but there is a large-scale military mobilization under way.”

He continued, “Dozens of prisoners (of Somaliland soldiers) were transferred to Lasanod last night (Friday) and people here are tense because they don’t know what will happen.”

fighting for months

Tensions have been going on for months around Lasaanod, a trading center claimed by Somaliland and neighboring Somali Puntland.

Fighting broke out in February between Somaliland forces and the SSC after local clan leaders issued a statement pledging support for the “unity and integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia” and calling on Somaliland authorities to withdraw their forces from the area.

The mayor of Lassanoud said on March 2 that the fighting had killed at least 210 civilians and wounded 680 others.

No outcome has been announced since then, despite the continued violence, especially the artillery shelling.

Doctors Without Borders announced on July 24 that it was forced to stop its activities in Lassanoud General Hospital due to “repeated attacks on medical facilities and the high level of violence” in the area.

On February 16, the local branch of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that more than 185,000 people had fled the violence.

relative stability

Somaliland, a poor and isolated region with a population of 4.5 million, has enjoyed relative stability since its unilateral declaration of independence from Somalia in 1991, while Somalia has suffered from decades of civil war and the insurgency of the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement.

Somaliland is not recognized by the international community.