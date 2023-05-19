Two 12-year-old twins died this Friday when they fell out of a window into an interior patio of a building in the Ería neighborhood, in Oviedo, due to circumstances being investigated by the National Police.

The events occurred around nine in the morning in a six-story building in the Asturian capital. The father’s cries, asking for help, alerted to the tragedy. According to sources close to the investigation have pointed out to EFE, although the minors lived on a fourth floor, the window that has been found open and from which it is suspected that they have precipitated was on the landing of the sixth floor.

The family, from Russia, has been residing in the property for years. The couple has a third 10-year-old son, who was already at school at the time of the event. The girls, who had celebrated their birthday a few days ago, were studying at the public school in La Ería.

The National Police is investigating the causes of the event, which could be an accidental death or suicide. Inspector Pedro Aguado ruled out “the intervention of third parties” in the death of the minors and insisted that no hypothesis is ruled out in what he described as a “tragic event.” Agents of the Judicial Police and the Scientific Police who carry out the investigations arrived at the scene of the events, after the judicial authority authorized the removal of the corpses.

Operators transferred the corpse of one of the minors, this Friday in Oviedo. ELOY ALONSO (EFE)

The mayor of Oviedo, Alfredo Canteli, went to the area first thing in the morning, accompanied by the Councilor for Security, José Ramón Prado, and has announced two days of mourning in the capital of the Principality. In addition, the official inauguration of the events of the Ascension festival, in which there will be no music, has also been suspended, and all the parties have decided to interrupt their campaign events in Oviedo for two days.

An atmosphere of sadness and inconsolation extinguished the bustle at the doors of the schools this Friday in Oviedo. The shouts, the races, the cars in double rows and the mothers and fathers chatting animatedly while they waited for their children gave way to a thick silence that was not necessary to explain. When the bell of the Ería school rang, where the deceased sisters studied, the children were hugged by the mother who pressed them against her chest stronger than ever. Others cried as they saw them arrive and still others commented on the details. “They were very nice girls,” the mother of a girl who usually sat a few desks away from the twins explained to EL PAÍS. “The parents always went to school meetings,” she says of a family described by authorities as “perfectly integrated.”

Although the police have not officially reported the causes of death, for now bullying is ruled out as the motive for a possible suicide. Encarna García, president of the Association Against School Bullying, warns that “bullying is silent and not so easy to perceive”, while she warns about the wave of requests for help for suicide attempts that she attends to daily. Her association has received more calls this year than ever. “We have received almost 400 calls so far this year. This is a record number”, added García, who insisted that “suicide does not warn”. According to García, “something is happening in this society, it is a serious problem that we do not want to see,” she points out.

The news of the death of the girls traveled this Friday the doors of the schools, the streets and the cafeterias of the capital of Asturias. The Principality lives as a drama that six people have taken their lives in the last month and public policies to address mental health problems have crept into the pre-election political debate between the candidates.

Mothers and children hugged at the exit of the center between tears a few hours after the news. A classmate of the twins told EL PAÍS that the girls had canceled their end-of-year trip to Madrid last week scheduled for the end of May.

“I can only show sadness. Right now we don’t know more information and we don’t have official information because the only thing we know for sure is that two girls left us,” the mayor said. For his part, the Councilor for Citizen Security from Oviedo has pointed out that it is a “very integrated” family.

According to the same councilor, the parents, of whom it is unknown if they were inside the apartment when the girls jumped out of the window, are devastated and received psychological attention at the property’s portal.

This tragedy occurs three months after a similar event occurred in Sallent (Barcelona), where on February 21 two brothers, also 12 years old, threw themselves into the void from the balcony of their house on the third floor. The Ministry of Education investigates whether there was bullying at the institute. One of the brothers, who was born female, died and his twin was seriously injured.