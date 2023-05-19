Every May 17, since 1969, Telecommunications Day has been celebrated, which today we know colloquially as the world internet day In 2005, the CWorld Summit on the Information Society asked the UN declare the day of the Information Society on May 17, adopting this date with the purpose of drawing attention to new technologies.

We can affirm, without exaggeration, that the Internet, along with net neutrality criteria, it has been one of the great technological discoveries of the century, which has also implied a movement to democratize knowledge, something as important as the invention of the printing press at the time; and enable the access to knowledge to all the people. For this reason, the promotion of the Internet as a right is not a triviality, but a necessity whose materiality (or lack thereof) has immediate and measurable consequences from the educational, political and economic point of view.

However, there are risks, such as the trivialization of knowledge and the distancing of reading among the new generationsthe reduction to sentences without deep content.

In this context we talk about the knowledge society and of the society of Information. In the idea of ​​the Information Society, a constant is the interaction of people with information and communication technologies, and access to use and enjoy them.

In accordance with the creation and promotion of regional ICT agendas, the OLACEFS Commission for Information and Communication Technologies (CTIC) was created within OLACEFS. This instance is a permanent technical body, constituted by Resolution 007-2002-AG of the XII General Assembly, whose function is to provide advice to the Organization on issues related to Information and Communication Technologies.

The CTIC, chaired by the General Audit Office of the Argentine NationDuring 2022, it developed the implementation of the OLCAFES open data portal, the Data Science MOOC for Auditors, Effective Surveys, the promotion and dissemination of the OLACEFS website, technical assistance to OLACEFS bodies and the participation in events with other international organizations, among other activities.

We must not lose sight of the fact that Information and Communication Technologies were very useful tools during the first stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, since, thanks to them, it was possible to continue with many activities, mainly those that have to do with distance education and training. Webinars and remote classes are here to stay. The pandemic was an intensive and forced course that allowed us to observe both the possibilities and the limitations of remote activities, especially in the education of young people.

In the case of the ASF, as I have said in other spaces, the legal reforms gave way to the ASF digital Mailbox and the Advanced Electronic Signature, among other innovations that I have already reported on in this space. All of the above allowed us to carry out our functions, even during the emergency stage, and fulfill our constitutional mandate of superior auditing, optimizing the audited universe, the time and the quality of our audits.