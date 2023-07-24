Elon Musk followed up on his promises and just a few minutes ago he has changed the Twitter logoreplacing the iconic blue bird with that of a x in the web version of his social network, the first step of an epochal change that it will completely transform the social networkfrom the name to its features.

The good old Twitter logo, on the other hand, has remained unchanged for the mobile appsbut at this point it’s only a matter of time before the change rolls out to iOS and Android as well.

Similarly, for the moment the web domain of the social network is still that of twitter.com, but the address is already active x.com which refers to the same page and which will probably completely replace the old one in the next few hours.

Among other things, it is a domain registered by Musk himself back in 1999 and which hosted the site of an online bank of the same name. In 2000, X.com merged with competitor Confinity Inc., resulting in what we know today as PayPal.

Elon Musk announced the rebranding of Twitter to X.com over the weekend. “Soon we may have to say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, also to all the birds”, wrote the tycoon in a sibylline tweet, a term which among other things will soon no longer make sense to exist.