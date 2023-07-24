Judgments | A man shot a rocket onto his neighbor’s balcony in Kirkkonummi and soon strangled his neighbor’s neck

A man was sentenced for assaulting his neighbor.

New Year’s the firing of rockets got out of hand in Kirkkonummi.

The dispute, which escalated into violence in the stairwell, started over a rocket fired in the yard of the housing association. One rocket fired in the yard hit the glass of the neighbor’s balcony.

The shooter of the rocket went to settle the matter at his neighbor’s front door in the stairwell of the house. In court, it was disputed whether the shooter of the rocket touched his neighbor or not. The parties’ stories differed regarding the events in the stairwell.

Legal ended up finding the neighbor’s telling of the course of events to be credible. According to the man, the shooter of the rocket had gotten hold of him and strangled him by the neck. The story was also supported by the photographs taken of the man, which showed marks on his neck.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa convicted a man born in 1986 of assault. The man’s punishment was a 40-day fine.