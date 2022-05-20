United States.- In order to combat Fake News, Twitter adapted a new policy against disinformation and potentially false content. The new measures are part of a strategy by the administrators of the social network to promote accurate and truthful information in times of conflict and crisis.

In this sense, as of Thursday, the platform will no longer automatically recommend misleading content about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which includes material that distorts conditions in conflict zones or has falsehoods about war crimes or barbarism against civilians.

With this, Twitter becomes one of the platforms that implements more actions to stop and eradicate the spread of disinformation, rumors and false news that have proliferated like flowers in spring since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. The harmful content that has emerged since February about this conflict ranges from unintentionally dismissed rumors to propaganda spread by risqué diplomats or by false accounts linked to the Russian intelligence services.

“We have seen both sides sharing information that could be misleading or misrepresented,” said Yoel Roth, Twitter’s director of security and integrity, who detailed the new policy to reporters.

“Our policy does not distinguish between sides. The idea is to combat all disinformation that could be dangerous, regardless of where it comes from,” he added.

The new policies complement Twitter’s existing rules and ban manipulated digital content, false statements about elections and false claims about public health issues, such as Covid-19 and emerging new diseases.

However, Twitter’s new measures may clash with Elon Musk’s vision of turning this social network into a haven for “free expression.”

For the billionaire businessman, Twitter should only ban messages that break the law; such as disinformation, personal attacks and harassment.

The social network’s new policies are not limited to the war between Russia and Ukraine, they range from natural disasters, humanitarian crises or “any situation where there is a widespread threat to public safety or health,” Roth said.